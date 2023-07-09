Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Price Performance

TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial

(Free Report)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.