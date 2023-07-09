Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 368.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,337.16%. Analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

