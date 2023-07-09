Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 368.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,337.16%. Analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
