Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

ONTX opened at $1.10 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

