Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.38 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

