Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker's stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MITK opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 484,900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 166,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Further Reading

