Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Mitek Systems Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of MITK opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitek Systems
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.