Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT opened at $12.89 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

In related news, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick Hays purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,552 shares of company stock worth $116,849 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

