Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

