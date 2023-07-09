BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 102.53%. Equities analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $16,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

