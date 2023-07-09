Northland Securities Boosts Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target to $25.00

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities.

