JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $340.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $367.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $217.19 and a 52 week high of $378.71.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,670. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

