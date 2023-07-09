MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $234.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.70.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.52. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.