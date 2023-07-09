PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $94.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.79.

Shares of PHM opened at $75.03 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

