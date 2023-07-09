Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $135.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.08.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

OC stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.