Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $19.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 114,149 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.