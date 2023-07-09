Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

BE opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,176 in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

