Bank of America Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $205.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

NYSE PAG opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.53. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

