Bank of America Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $245.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.88.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AN opened at $171.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.16.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 125.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.