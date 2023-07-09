Bank of America Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $90.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.73.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $136.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $4,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

