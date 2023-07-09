Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.