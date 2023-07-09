Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

