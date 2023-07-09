General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.47.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

