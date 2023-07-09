BCS Cuts Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 190

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price cut by BCS from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,124.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,465,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

