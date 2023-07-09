Critical Review: Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion 1.81% 2.81% 2.42% Tenable -13.02% -30.21% -5.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Enfusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $150.35 million 8.45 -$7.65 million $0.04 273.07 Tenable $683.19 million 7.13 -$92.22 million ($0.83) -51.10

This table compares Enfusion and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enfusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enfusion and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 1 3 1 0 2.00 Tenable 0 5 12 0 2.71

Enfusion currently has a consensus price target of $11.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Enfusion.

Risk and Volatility

Enfusion has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enfusion beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

