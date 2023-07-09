HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $520.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $482.00.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $425.68.

NYSE HUBS opened at $512.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $535.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -175.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.55.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $16,978,923 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 110.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $18,251,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

