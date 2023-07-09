MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) & Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Financial Comparison

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -28.44% -14.92% Computer Task Group 1.49% 7.21% 4.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MicroAlgo and Computer Task Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.17 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $325.08 million 0.36 $6.61 million $0.30 24.50

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MicroAlgo and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Computer Task Group beats MicroAlgo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. It also provides staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. The company serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, other industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

