Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities raised Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.