Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

