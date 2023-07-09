Bank of America Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.95.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $274.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

