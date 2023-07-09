Piper Sandler Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $96.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE EMN opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

