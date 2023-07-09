Bank of America Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $139.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

AWK stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

