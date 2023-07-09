Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.44.
Repligen Stock Performance
RGEN opened at $141.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $262.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
