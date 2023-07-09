Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

