M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.18.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

