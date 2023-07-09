Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.