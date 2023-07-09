Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,474,000 after acquiring an additional 837,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

