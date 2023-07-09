Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after buying an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,530,000 after buying an additional 380,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,390,000 after buying an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

