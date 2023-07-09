Piper Sandler Raises Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $55.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 1,420.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

