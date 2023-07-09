Piper Sandler Trims The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Target Price to $94.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

