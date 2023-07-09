Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,360.50.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
