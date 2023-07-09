American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Lowered to $150.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $119.43 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in American Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in American Financial Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

