UBS Group Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

