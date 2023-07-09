Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

RPD stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,023,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,500,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

