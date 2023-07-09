Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Up 0.1 %

Kadant stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.65. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.