SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $182.27 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

