NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Lowered to $21.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
NETSTREIT Stock Performance
NTST opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NETSTREIT
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.