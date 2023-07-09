NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Lowered to $21.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NTST opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $17,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

