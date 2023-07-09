Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $17.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.47 million, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
