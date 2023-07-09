Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $17.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.47 million, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 29.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,963 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 129,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.