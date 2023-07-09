Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

