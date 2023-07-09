TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) PT Raised to $4.00 at Wedbush

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

TMC the metals Trading Up 24.6 %

TMC the metals stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.47. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $10,651,000,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

