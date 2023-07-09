TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) PT Raised to $4.00 at Wedbush

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.
TMC the metals Trading Up 24.6 %
TMC the metals stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.47. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.56.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at TMC the metals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $10,651,000,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TMC the metals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.