Citigroup Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $124.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

