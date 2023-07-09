Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Ameren Stock Down 1.2 %

AEE stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

